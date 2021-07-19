In a bid to increase ethanol production in the country, the central government is offering incentives to entrepreneurs to set up ethanol plants in any part of the country without any red tapes. The central government on Monday announced that entrepreneurs and project proponents can freely set up ethanol plans in India without seeking any formal approval from the government of India after getting necessary clearances from the state and Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC)/State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and other local bodies.

The central government is also incentivising the setting up of ethanol plants in India by providing lower interest rates and up to one year moratorium. The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) is implementing schemes, under which "interest subvention @ 6% p.a. or 50% of the interest charged by the banks whichever is lower, for 5 years including 1 year moratorium period."

The government noted that it does not set up ethanol plants on its own anywhere in the country, however, it is encouraging setting up of the plants by private sector.

BPCL plans ethanol plant in Telangana

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has evinced interest in setting up a first generation ethanol production plant in Telangana, at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

A high-powered team of the public sector company called on Telangana's Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, expressed interest in setting up the plant with a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day.

This will not only facilitate the production of first generation ethanol and contribute revenue to the state, but will also generate huge direct and indirect employment in the state. This project will also go a long way in reducing air pollution. The delegation told the official that for setting up the project, they need about 100 acres of land having proximity to source of water as the plant requires about 4,000 KL day of water for its regular operations.