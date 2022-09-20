Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Monday said that Pakistan is desperately trying to revive the "finished" separatist groups in Kashmir Valley. He said that separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference are finished in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as there is no taker of their call for hartal or protest.

The DGP said that the "Hurriyat Conference is finished in Jammu and Kashmir but some forces from across the border are trying to revive such forces.

"To keep it alive, Hurriyat Conference's chapter was opened in Pakistan and they are giving hartal calls from across the border", the DGP said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a cricket tournament organized by police for local youths in Kishtwar district of Jammu province.

To substantiate his statement, the DGP said that despite hartal given from across the border on the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, people of Kashmir ignored the call.

Not only people rejected the hartal call on August 5, but residents of Kashmir also ignored the bandh call given on September 1 to observe the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Rejecting provocating statements from across the border, residents of Jammu and Kashmir ignored the first death anniversary of hardcore Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani to send a clear message to Pakistan.

Leaders of Pakistan had asked residents of Jammu and Kashmir to observe hartal and hold processions in different parts of the Kashmir Valley to express solidary with the separatists.

Outrightly rejecting the instigating and provocating calls given by Pakistani leaders, life remained normal in Kashmir Valley as there was neither any protest nor any function on the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Terrorism on clutches in J&K

The DGP further said that terrorism in the region is also "on crutches". He further said that in the Kishtwar district terrorism is almost zero because one or two terrorists are active in the area and will be eliminated soon.

He said that in the Kishtwar district there are just one or two terrorists active who will be arrested or killed very soon.

When asked about the recent arrest of a madrassa teacher in Kishtwar during the first week of this month, the DGP said most of the madrassas are doing a good job. "Some people from madrassas joined terrorism in the past and so we must keep a close watch on them, and it is being done."

"If anyone is doing anything wrong, action as per law will be taken against them. Those who involve youngsters with positive thinking are being welcomed," he said.