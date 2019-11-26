Indian equity markets carried on its positive run on Tuesday's (November 26) opening session as the benchmark Sensex surpassed the 41,000 mark during the early trade and touched a lifetime high of 41,120.28. At 10.18 am, the Sensex was up 67.87 points at 40,957.10 while the Nifty traded 21.65 higher at 12,095.40. The broader Nifty logged an intra-day high of 12,132.45.

Zee Entertainment traded over 6 per cent lower on the NSE after Subhash Chandra stepped down as the chairman of the board of the company on Monday. Among the top gainers in on the indices were Yes Bank, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, RIL, ITC and Asian Paints while the biggest losers were Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bharti Infratel and Grasim.

Mukesh Ambani's RIL touches record high

Also, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited touched a record high as the company's market capitalisation (M-cap) nears Rs 10 lakh crore.

InterGlobe Aviation also slipped over 2 per cent after aviation regulator barred the company from operating Airbus A320 and 321 Neo aircraft.

On Monday, FPIs bought shares worth Rs 961 crore while the domestic investors overloaded shares worth Rs 214 crore.