The domestic equity indices closed higher on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak amid buying in IT, auto and selected banking stocks, along with optimism around the potential resolution of the US government shutdown.

Sensex ended the session at 83,535.35, up 319 points or 0.38 per cent. The 30-share index started the session flat at 83,198.20 against last session's closing of 83,216.28. However, the index rallied around 500 points to hit an intra-day high of 83,754.49 amid heavy buying in tech and automobile heavyweights.

Nifty closed at 25,574.35, up 82 points or 0.32 per cent.

"The potential resolution of the US government shutdown, coupled with renewed FIIs buying driven by a favourable Q2 earnings season, supported a positive sentiment in the market. The rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reflects improving risk sentiment toward equities with the reopening of the federal government," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Domestically, strengthening macroeconomic indicators are expected to underpin upward revisions in earnings estimates for H2 FY26, he added.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Asian Paint, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Titan, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers from the Sensex basket. Trent, Eternal, PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra and Axis Bank ended the session in negative territory.

The majority of sectoral indices ended the session green amid value buying. Nifty IT rose 570 points or 1.62 per cent, Nifty Auto increased 80 points or 0.30 per cent, Nifty Fin Services jumped 66 points or 0.24 per cent, and Nifty Bank ended the session 60 points up or 0.10 per cent. Nifty FMCG closed in negative territory.

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Midcap 100 escalated 281 points or 0.47 per cent, Nifty Small Cap 100 rose 62 points or 0.35 per cent, and Nifty 100 jumped 86 points or 0.33 per cent.

Rupee traded flat near 88.66, as weakness in the dollar index was offset by continued FII selling, resulting in a muted session for the currency.

"The RBI's likely intervention near the 88.75–88.90 zones helped cap further downside, keeping rupee movement within a narrow range. Market participants now await key CPI data releases from both the U.S. and India this week, which are expected to guide short-term direction. The rupee is likely to remain in a small but volatile band, with the trading range seen between 88.45–88.90," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.