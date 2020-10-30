Indian shares rose on Friday as heavyweight stocks Indian Oil Corp and Reliance Industries edged up ahead of their results later in the day, with IT stocks also supporting the gains. The NSE Nifty 50 index .

NSEI rose 0.44% to 11,721.9 by 0345 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.42% at 39,915.53.

India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries RELI.NS, rose as much as 1% ahead of its quarterly results, while refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS was 1.3% higher.

IT services firm Wipro WIPR.NS gained 2.2% after it expanded its partnership with U.S. tech giant IBM IBM.N, while Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS advanced 1.42%. The broader Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT firmed 1.3%.