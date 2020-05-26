Indian shares tracked global markets higher on Tuesday, May 26, led by gains in beaten-down financial stocks, with investor sentiment lifted on stimulus hopes and as economies reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

Banking shares gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.2% at 9,148.8 by 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.04% to 30,994.03.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6% as investors looked past Sino-U.S. trade tensions and focused on more stimulus in China and a gradual reopening of the world economy.

In Mumbai, Nifty banking index rose 2%, led by a 3.3% surge in HDFC Bank Ltd. Conglomerate ITC Ltd rose 4% after a deal to buy spice maker Sunrise Foods.