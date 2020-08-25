Indian shares hit a six-month intraday high on Tuesday, taking cues from other Asian markets that rose on progress in U.S.-China trade talks and following another record close on Wall Street.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.43% to 11,516.05 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.44% to 38,968.09. The Nifty 50 hit its highest intraday level since Feb. 27.

Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50

Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty banking index rising 1.03%. ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and HDFC Ltd were the top three boosts to the index, up between 0.4% and 1%.

Asia's stock markets were mostly higher on reports that top U.S. and Chinese officials see progress being made in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January.