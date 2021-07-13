The Indian stock market traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 230 points. The Nifty50 was above the 15,750 mark. Buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks while IT and telecom stocks fell.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,609.36, higher by 236.67 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 52,372.69. It opened at 52,694.89 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,716.83 and a low of 52,559.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,761.70, higher by 69.10 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close. The top gainers on the Sensex were NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC, while the top losers were HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

RBI on retail scheme for Govt securities

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued the 'RBI Retail Direct' scheme to facilitate investment into government securities by individual investors. The scheme, to help retail investors or individuals open and maintain the 'Retail Direct Gilt Account' (RDG Account) with the central bank, will be commenced in a later date, said an RBI statement.

RDG Account can be opened through an online portal provided for the purpose of the scheme. The portal will also give the registered users facilities to access to primary issuance of Government securities and access to NDS-OM.

As part of continuing efforts to increase retail participation in government securities, 'the RBI Retail Direct' facility was announced in February for improving ease of access by retail investors through online access to the government securities market -- both primary and secondary -- along with the facility to open their gilt securities account with the RBI.

Government securities or bonds, commonly known as G-Secs are debt instruments issued by the Reserve Bank of India, on behalf of the Centre or state governments.

(With inputs from IANS)