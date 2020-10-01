On Thursday, in Hyderabad, V Bhaskara Ramana Murthy was found dead near his apartment. He was said to have jumped off the fifth floor in attempt to end his life. The IFS officer's death has shocked his family and those he worked with.

The investigation into the IFS officer's death is on to ascertain what caused the extreme step.

IFS officer jumps to his death

The authorities found VB Ramana Murthy's body on Thursday morning near an apartment complex in Nagole. He was reported as having jumped off the fifth floor at 1:30 am to end his life.

The 59-year-old was working as the Principal Conservator of forests in Andhra Pradesh. Murthy was from the 1987 batch of IFS officers. His family stayed at the Rajiv Gruhakalpa apartments in Nagole, Hyderabad.

It was at 3 am in the morning that guards on the premises heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot and alerted authorites.

The family has been distraught over his death, according to local media reports, Murthy was believed to be depressed. However, the police are still investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited and will be published as and when received.