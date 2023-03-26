Sonam Kapoor is in news for all the wrong reasons once again. An old chat between Bheed actor Rajkummar Rao and the actress is taking over social media where the actress refers to herself as a 'senior actor'. She also reveals that she wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her father, Anil Kapoor had no clue who he was and thus, urged her to work with some other director.

Sonam also interrupted Rajkummar Rao when he was talking about "nepotism" and started talking about her own struggles. While some claim it was said jokingly, many have slammed the actress for throwing shade at the talented actor. Throughout the interview, Rajkummar looked uncomfortable and confused.

Rajkummar reacts

And now, when the clip has again resurfaced, Rajkummar revealed that his reactions to other things during the interview were edited and put it this way. "That video is edited in a way that it shows my reactions to other things [and not Sonam's words]. This had happened long back. I'm not someone to sit and think about it. It was in the moment," Rajkummar told News18. Rao revealed that he went to the Neerja actress' place to meet her son, Vayu, recently. He also went on to call Sonam a "genuine" and most "kind-hearted" person.

Bheed actor defends Sonam

"Sonam is one of the most kind-hearted girls I've met here. She's so genuine. She's always been there not just for me but for everyone too. She was putting her point across and I was putting mine. Sonam's a dear friend of mine. In fact, a couple of weeks back, we met her. We went to her place because we wanted to meet her son (Vayu). Nothing has changed between us."