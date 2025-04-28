Former Bigg Boss contestant and popular TV actor Kushal Tandon took a dig at Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra after Karan posted a video reciting a poem about the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In the video, Karan recited a poem penned by Ashutosh Rana. He appeared emotional and teary-eyed in the reel he shared.

'Iski Pakistan Ki Ticket Karwao': Kushal Tandon

However, netizens accused Karan of applying glycerine to fake his emotions while reciting the poem. He not only faced massive backlash from social media users, but even YouTuber Elvish Yadav slammed him.

The latest to criticize Karan is Kushal Tandon. On Sunday, April 27, Kushal took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Areee bhai iske bathroom ka paani band karvaoo, aur Pakistan ki ticket karvaoo" (Get the water supply of his bathroom cut off, and book him a ticket to Pakistan,)" referencing the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan.

Karan Veer Mehra has since responded to the criticism, clarifying the meaning behind the poem. He also strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and mentioned Suniel Shetty's statement, expressing hope that the next holiday would be in Kashmir.

Karan wrote on social media, "An eye for an eye will NOT leave the whole world blind. The last person will still have one eye, and we all know who that last person might be. But the real question is, would YOU rather break the chain of hate and make the world a better place? That's exactly what my poem meant."

He further added, "My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack. May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment they deserve. We are not scared. We are not afraid."

Karan Veer Mehra's video after the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The poem reads, "Baat diya iss dharti ko, Kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka majhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki. Naslo ka karein jo batwara, rahbhar woh comb ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha? Baat diya iss dharti ko. Koi Hindu hai, koi Musalman, koi Sikh toh koi Issai. Bas humne insaan na hone ki hai kasam khayi."

("You divided this earth — but what of the moon and stars? You gave names to the rivers, but what of their flowing streams? Shiva's Ganga is water, and so is Aab-e-Zamzam. The Hindu priest drinks it, the Muslim cleric drinks it — so what religion does water have? The sun is one, the moon is one, the same air gives breath to all. If someone divides humanity into races, that leader is a fraud. The only question is, did Allah break a temple, or did Lord Ram break a mosque? You divided this earth. Some are Hindu, some Muslim, some Sikh, some Christian, but it seems we've taken an oath not to be human.)