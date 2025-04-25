Television actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has found himself embroiled in controversy after sharing a reel on Instagram in which he recites a poem condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people on April 22.

In the video, Karan Veer is seen wearing a black shirt as he recites a poem written by Ashutosh Rana. The actor shared his thoughts on how terrorists have divided the nation along religious lines and how humanity seems to have been lost.

Karan Veer Mehra trolled for reciting a poem on the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The poem reads, "Baat diya iss dharti ko, Kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka majhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki. Naslo ka karein jo batwara, rahbhar woh comb ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha? Baat diya iss dharti ko. Koi Hindu hai, koi Musalman, koi Sikh toh koi Issai. Bas humne insaan na hone ki hai kasam khayi."

("You divided this earth — but what of the moon and stars? You gave names to the rivers, but what of their flowing streams? Shiva's Ganga is water, and so is Aab-e-Zamzam. The Hindu priest drinks it, the Muslim cleric drinks it — so what religion does water have? The sun is one, the moon is one, the same air gives breath to all. If someone divides humanity into races, that leader is a fraud. The only question is, did Allah break a temple, or did Lord Ram break a mosque? You divided this earth. Some are Hindu, some Muslim, some Sikh, some Christian, but it seems we've taken an oath not to be human.)

Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai? https://t.co/lvIFTnRAlk — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) April 24, 2025

While some fans appreciated Karan Veer's heartfelt message, netizens slammed him for appearing overly dramatic during a time of grief. Critics accused the actor of "overacting," and some even suggested he was using glycerin to fake tears.

One comment read, "Show some sensitivity! You might have a point of view, but you don't need to present it with this bad acting while families are grieving the loss of their loved ones."

Another user wrote, "Bro, I have literally loved your journey and followed you for the past 6–7 months. And this is what you post? Really ashamed of you @KaranVeerMehra. Really, really disappointed."

A third comment said, "Audition de raha hai bhai X pe? (Are you giving an audition on X?)"

A fourth user added, "Are you even for real? Aisi situation mein tumhe acting karni hai? (You are acting even in such a situation?)"

In response, influencer Elvish slammed Karan Veer and wrote, "Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai?" This comment sparked a strong reaction from fans, with both Karan Veer Mehra's supporters and critics rallying behind their respective stars.

In the wake of this terrorist attack, Prime Minister Modi has made certain decisions aimed at addressing the situation and combating terrorism more effectively.