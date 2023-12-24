In a tragic loss for the Indian Army as Lieutenant Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt, a distinguished officer of 160 TA (JAKRIF) and recipient of the Sena Medal, passed away. The soldier was critically injured in 2015 while battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt, who was commissioned as a Short Service Commission officer in the Indian Army's GUARDS regiment in 1998, demonstrated unwavering devotion and bravery during his tenure in the armed forces. He served in the Territorial Army for 14 years before taking a break in 2012 and then returning.

On November 22, 2015, while performing their duties in Haji Naka village, close to the Kupwara Line of Control, the officer sustained critical injuries. His lower jaw was shot by a Kalashnikov, leaving him seriously injured.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL KARANBIR SINGH NATT

Sena Medal

160 TA (JAKRIF)



has immortalized earlier today.

He was injured fighting terrorist in J&K in 2015, and since then, he was

immobile, couldn't speak or respond.

MATA RANI gives strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

The attackers, who were connected to Lashkar-e-Toiba, specifically targeted Colonel Santosh Mahadik and Lieutenant Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt.

Lieutenant Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt has struggled with immobility ever since that fateful day, making it impossible for him to react or speak.

