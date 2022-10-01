After busting a sextortion gang, Srinagar Police arrested a self-proclaimed journalist for raping and blackmailing a student

The "journalist", associated with the local news agency, is identified as Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu son of Mukhtar Ahmed Ganai, resident of Qazibagh Anantnag.

Although senior officers have maintained a guarded silence, sources said that the journalist was arrested in connection with the busting of a sextortion gang on September 29. His role emerged only during the investigation of the same case.

"On a complaint received from a girl (name withheld) that the accused lured her through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help, forced her into a sexual relationship with himself after fraudulently sedating her in course of that help", police said.

The victim also alleged that the accused clicked her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times.

The accused also took her gold ornaments in course of blackmailing her. Pertinent to mention the lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime.

A case under FIR no 50/22 in sections 376, 384, 506 of IPC has been registered in Women Police Station Srinagar District.

Journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie@ Nadeem Nadu S/o Mukhtar Ahmed Ganie R/o New Quazi bagh,Anantnag arrested for Rape, Blackmailing and extortion. Case under FIR no 50/22 u/s 376, 384,506 of IPC registered in women PS Srinagar. SIT constituted in view of heinous nature of crime. pic.twitter.com/cFuSDpp4mf — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 1, 2022

SIT constituted for further investigation of the case

According to the police, the investigation is undergoing in the case to unearth more facts and some more allegations made by the victim in this case.

Keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Owais Wani Dy. SP headquarters has been constituted. Other members of the team are Sleet Shah Dy. SP, Khalida Parveen, SHO Women Police Station Srinagar, and ASI Mohd Yousuf Shah.

Srinagar Police assures all its citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all, and stringent punishment will be given to those involved.

Sextortion gang busted on Thursday

On Thursday Srinagar Police busted a sextortion gang and arrested three persons including a husband-wife duo in Srinagar.

According to the report, Police Station Shergarhi Srinagar received a written complaint from Nazir Ahmad Rather of Dalwan Chaar-e-Shareef that he received a call from a lady a few days ago and she insisted to meet him for some work.

Police said accordingly, he met the woman near Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. "The lady took him to her room at Reck Chowk Batamaloo and started leveling false allegations against him. In the meantime, three other men, who are associates of the lady, forcibly entered the room and started making videos. Later she started blackmailing him. He fell prey to a well-planned conspiracy of sextortion," police said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and the investigation was set into motion.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested three accused involved in the commission of the crime. They have been identified as Shaista Bashir alias Saba, her husband Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie of Budgam, and Jahangir Ahmad Dar of Handwara.