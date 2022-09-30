The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday booked a notorious female landgrabber under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for her anti-social activities.

The arrested woman was allegedly involved in forcible encroaching land of people with the help of her goons and musclemen in different areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir Valley.

"Acting tough against the habitual offenders, trespassers, and land grabbers, Budgam Police booked a notorious fraudster identified as Ms. Shoki wife of Ghulam Rasool Dar alias Las Shikari resident of Gangbugh Srinagar under the Public Safety Act for her unrelenting involvement in criminal and anti-social activities and deceiving and looting the gullible people", stated the police in its official statement.

The woman landgrabber has been continuously deceiving, befooling, and looting the gullible people with her craftiness. Many a time she was found to be involved in forcibly trespassing the land of people on the pretext of land deals and grabbing the same through deceitful means.

Woman landgrabber used to encroach on peoples' properties forcibly

As per the police record, the woman landgrabber used to attack the owners of lands and property with the help of her goons and used to threaten the common masses of her area to face dire consequences if not allowed such illegal activities.

The lady is the wife of a land broker namely Ghulam Rasool Dar alias Las Shikari and both are acting in hand and glove in selling the land and properties on fake revenue documents and have also been found interfering in the matters relating to the sale/purchase of land in their vicinity.

Her repeated behaviour of indulging in offenses and activities had created resentment among the public and turned into a law and order situation

Higher-ups give sanction to book woman landgrabber under PSA

According to police, the shrewd lady has been detained under PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities for her involvement in seven cases of cheating already registered against her in districts Srinagar and Budgam.

"Community members are once again advised to be aware and not to fall prey to such fraudsters and land grabbers and report any such suspicious or fraudulent activity as early as possible" the police statement reads.