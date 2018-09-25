Selena Gomez has opened up about her bond with Taylor Swift. The former Disney star described the Bad Blood hitmaker as being like a "big sister" to her.

During a now-deleted Instagram live video, a fan asked her how Taylor was doing. Selena replied: "How's Taylor? Taylor's awesome. I love her. She's amazing. I talked to her today. She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She's so smart it freaks me out."

Justin Bieber's former girlfriend and the 28-year-old American singer have been friends for a very long time. In an interview with Flare, the Revival singer gushed about Taylor.

"A bunch of women I look up to and admire are supporting one another, and Taylor has such a beautiful way of bringing people together. That was good for me, because the more I started working, the more uncomfortable I was. I wouldn't trust people, and Taylor has a way of stripping down everything and just getting down to being human. I love that," she said.

Meanwhile, the Red singer had previously talked about Selena, during an interview with E! News when she was at her Keds event in May 2015.

She said: "It's been the longest one I think either of us had really. When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalised and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."

"Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships," she added.