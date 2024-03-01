Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized the property of the notorious female narco-terrorist Afroza Begum, alias Afree, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The dreaded and notorious female drug peddler was already lodged in Jammu's Kot Bhawal Central Jail after she was booked under the PIT NDPS Act, as she was arrested a number of times for supplying drugs to the youth of Kashmir Valley.

According to reports, the police confiscated a single-story residential property on Thursday belonging to the infamous drug peddler Afroza Begum, alias Affri, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Baramulla.

"The action was initiated under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked to case FIR No. 238/2023 under sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at PS Baramulla," a police spokesperson in a statement said.

The statement further said that the property was identified as unlawfully acquired during an investigation by the police.

"It was obtained through illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler," police said.

Notorious female drug peddler is presently lodged in Jammu's highly fortified jail

After repeatedly arresting her for supplying drugs in different parts of north Kashmir, the police booked this most wanted and notorious lady drug smuggler under the PIT NDPS Act in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on January 5.

Keeping in view her history and activities, she was shifted to the highly fortified Kot-Bhawal jail of Jammu, where dreaded criminals have been lodged.

Notably, many cases have been registered against the lady drug smuggler, who was involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth in Baramulla, Hygam Sopore, and other areas of the district.

Despite her involvement in many FIRs, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting the drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Afroza was running a narco-terror module

On November 15, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco-terror module that was operated by Afroza Begum.

The Baramulla Police arrested the notorious female drug peddler along with three members of her gang.

The strict action taken by Baramulla Police against this lady drug smuggler has received a commendation from the general public in Baramulla.

Earlier, Baramulla arrested another most wanted female narco-terrorist. Identified as Farhat Begum, alias Fancy, was an infamous female drug peddler of north Kashmir, who was repeatedly dodging the cops in one way or another.

As reported earlier, women drug peddlers are posing a new challenge in countering narco-terrorism in the Union Territory.

During the past few months, over a dozen female drug traffickers have been arrested by cops from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Some women drug peddlers were arrested twice by the cops for transporting drugs.