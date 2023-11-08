In a big success Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a most wanted female narco-terrorist from north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Identified as Farhat Begum alias Fancy, the infamous female drug peddler of north Kashmir, was repeatedly dodging the cops in one way or another.

Fancy was the second female drug trafficker arrested by the cops from Baramulla district during the last 15 days.

According to police, a notorious and wanted lady drug peddler was arrested in Baramulla, and contraband substances were recovered from her possession.

"Police Station Boniyar received reliable information that the lady has kept narcotics in her residence at Trikanjan Boniyar", police said.

A police party raided the said house and recovered Heroin from the possession of the lady who was identified as Farhat Begum alias Fancy wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar.

She has been arrested and shifted to PS Boniyar where she remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Boniyar and investigations have been initiated.

Earlier a female-led drug module was busted in Baramulla

On October 28, J&K Police busted a drug module controlled by a female in the district.

Baramulla Police arrested a drug peddler namely Nazir Ahmad Malik alias "SP" son of Abdul Gani resident of Wanigam Baramulla.

During the search, a Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

The police official said that during the questioning he disclosed that that he had brought Charas from a lady namely Afroza Begum wife of Ghulam Nabi Shah resident of Sari Mohalla Singhpora Pattan.

Upon his disclosure, the Police Party of Police Station Kunzer along with the Magistrate rushed to the house of said lady and was apprehended, contraband Charas-like substances were also recovered from her possession.

Pak-based terrorists using women as couriers to transport drugs safely

As reported earlier, Pakistan-based mentors have devised a new strategy by inducting women and couples to supply narcotics in different parts of the region.

The drug menace has emerged as a big threat in the Union Territory as the ill-gotten money from the drug trade is being used to fund terror groups and anti-national activities.

A female drug trafficker, who was arrested from Shastri Nagar locality of Jammu city was in touch with the handlers sitting in Pakistan. The handler sitting across the border sent her location through WhatsApp and asked to drop the consignment of narcotics in the same location in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu city.

During the questioning of the female, her links with Pakistan-based handlers were established through his mobile details. She was in touch with some persons who are monitoring narco-terror modules in different parts of Jammu province, police sources said, adding that it was established through her call details that she was in regular touch with some terror mentors sitting across the border.