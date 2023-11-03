In a gruesome incident, a drug addict stabbed his aged mother and seven-month-old daughter to death at his home in the village Morchapur in the Bishnah sub-division of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals of village Morchapur said that Jagdev Singh alias Michael, 38 committed this heinous crime after his elderly mother refused to give money for drugs.

Showing cruelty Jagdev Singh first stabbed his seven-month-old daughter with a pair of scissors and later killed his 62-year-old mother with the same weapon.

According to the information, the toddler was stabbed with scissors in the stomach while the elderly woman was repeatedly attacked by her son on her neck. Jagdev Singh reportedly slit the throat of his helpless mother with scissors while trying to snatch money from the woman.

Leaving his mother and daughter in the pool of blood, Jagdev Singh ran away from his house.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kamala Devi,62, and the identity of the seven-month-old girl has been established as Gudia.

Accused was arrested within minutes of the incident

Senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police immediately rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. SHO Bishnah Vikram Sharma said that the accused has been arrested. After conducting the preliminary investigation, a forensic team was called to collect evidence regarding the incident.

No regret of killing mother, daughter

Drug addict Jagdev Singh does not regret killing his mother and seven-month-old daughter without any reason. During questioning, he told the police he killed both females in anger because his mother refused to give him money to purchase drugs.

Jagdev Singh is unemployed and his wife is living with her parents due to the bad habits of the accused. Jagdev's elderly mother was taking care of his seven-month-old daughter.

Jagdev Singh's first wife has already left him and his second wife is also living with her parents.

4.6 percent population is affected by drug-related issues

During the state-level committee of the narco coordination centre held recently, it was informed that as per a consumption survey, Jammu and Kashmir has 6 lakh people affected by drug-related issues which are approximately 4.6% population of the Union territory of which 90% of users are from 17-33 age group.

It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir is situated in close vicinity to the Golden Crescent which produces 80 percent of the world's opium and is considered the prime source of the illicit drug trade.

The meeting outlined broad project contours for tackling the drug menace in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.