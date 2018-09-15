Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja is off to a flying start at the Chennai box office. In the first two days, the Tamil movie has done exceptionally well at the collection centres.

On the first day, Seema Raja minted Rs 97.5 lakh at the Chennai box office. It broke Sivakarthikeyan's previous record as it gave a solid start to the movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The actor's previous best movie was Rs 90 lakh set by Mohan Raja-directorial Velaikkaran.

The industry insiders felt that Seema Raja could have performed better if the early morning shows would not have cancelled in theatres across Chennai due to KDM issues.

On its second day, Seema Raja has earned Rs 61.5 lakh to take its two-day total tally to Rs 1.60 crore in two days.

Meanwhile, producer RD Raja has shared his excitement on Twitter about the film's good performance at the Tamil Nadu box office. "It's official: just received #SeemaRaja collection Reports.. Our #SeemaRaja creates new record at box office Day 1 collection @Siva_Kartikeyan 's career best & Double digit Mark! It's Huge!! Proud team@ponramVVS @immancomposer @Samanthaprabhu2 @24AMSTUDIOS. [sic]"

He added, "Opening day 13.5 Crores Our @Siva_Kartikeyan anna's #SeemaRaja is rocking at box-office . [sic]" The two-day estimated business in Tamil Nadu is around Rs 18 crore.

On the other hand, the movie, which has Samantha in the female lead, is expected to do well in the next two days although it has opened to mixed reviews.