Security tightened for PM Modi's Karnataka visit

Security has been stepped up in the temple town of Udupi in Karnataka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and scheduled roadshow.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Udupi on Friday, and security has been strengthened across the city.

Preparations have been completed, and the entire city has taken on a saffron hue with arrangements underway to welcome the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the historic Sri Krishna Math. Before visiting the Math, he will hold a roadshow from Bannanje to Kalsanka for about 20 minutes.

Barricades have been installed along the roadside for the public to stand and watch.

Buntings and saffron flags have been placed along the roadshow route. The authorities are expecting a large turnout for the event.

To prevent any untoward incident, more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Udupi city. Two layers of barricades have been erected - one reserved for police security and the other for the public.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Sri Krishna Math after assuming office.

The Udupi city administration, police, and district authorities are completing the final round of preparations.

Ten Superintendents of Police (SP's), 27 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 49 Police Inspectors, 127 Sub-Inspectors, 232 ASIs, 1,608 constables, 39 women staff, six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be deployed across the coastal city.

The police will maintain heightened vigilance and implement effective monitoring measures during the roadshow.

Bomb squads have been deployed along the route from the helipad to the Krishna Math, through which the Prime Minister will travel.

The dog squad is conducting thorough checks at every point. Special surveillance has also been arranged at Adi Udupi, the Bannanje city bus stand, and the Krishna Math parking area.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka and Goa on November 28 (Friday). At around 11.30 a.m., he will visit the Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi.

He will participate in the 'Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana', a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the 'Kanaka Kavacha' (golden cover) of the sacred 'Kanakana Kindi', a window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established more than 800 years ago by Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta.

In Udupi's Sri Krishna Math, the inner Teertha Mantapa has been transformed into a Suvarna Teertha Mantapa on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the monastic vows (Sannyasa Deeksha) of Paryaya Sri Puttige Sripadaru.

In this connection, the consecration of the mantapa's pinnacle was performed, and Adamaru Math's Sri Vishwapriya Teertha Sripadaru and Paryaya Puttige Math's Sri Sugunendra Teertha Sripadaru conducted the Kalashabhisheka and offered pooja.

(With inputs from IANS)