And the curious case of Salman Khan continues. Two men tried to illegally enter Salman Khan's Panvel guest house on Thursday. Though the incident took place last week, the report surfaced on Monday as farmhouse manager Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav lodged an official police complaint. The intention is unknown, but the arrest has been made by the Mumbai police.

According to a report, the accused have been identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23) and are reportedly residents of Fazilka district in Punjab. It is also reported that the two men learned that Salman was not in Mumbai and hence tried to break into his farmhouse on the outskirts. Hours after the news report, Salman was spotted at a private airport in the city with a police jeep escorting his vehicle.

Death threats to Salman Khan

For the unknown, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have a life threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Early in November, he received fresh threats from the gangster, who is currently in jail serving his sentence. Following the fresh threats, Mumbai police have reviewed and tightened his security. The actor has already been given Y-plus security due to a life threat.

In a Facebook post addressing Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, an account claiming to be of the Bishnoi wrote, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don't be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had... You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited."

The actor was given a Y-plus category with a licence to carry a personal weapon following life threats. The actor has also purchased a new bulletproof vehicle. A case was also filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and his aide Goldy Brar issuing the threat.

Megastar #SalmanKhan spotted at private airport ??

The Smile on his face made my day ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqywA3Hohx — ‼️ (@_suckmypopsicle) January 9, 2024

The entire saga began in 1998 when Salman Khan was found guilty of killing blackbucks while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan. It is to be noted that blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. During a court appearance in 2018, Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor as a punishment. He vowed "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason." Since then, the actor's life has been under constant threat and scrutiny.

On the work front, the Tiger actor is currently preparing for his next film titled The Bull, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar.