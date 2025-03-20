Amid a high alert sounded by security agencies across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror attacks and the killing of a dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone reviewed the security scenario along the International Border to thwart any attempts to push terrorists across the border.

IGP Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, conducted a comprehensive visit to various Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua and Samba districts, assessing the operational preparedness of security forces deployed along the International Border.

The visit covered key locations, including BPP Sanyal in Hiranagar, Chakra, Mawa, Babber Nallah, Sherpur, and Harya Chak, all situated near the International Border.

During the visit, the IGP interacted with officers and personnel stationed at these critical outposts and reviewed security measures and deployment strategies to counter any potential threats. The visit aimed to ensure a robust security grid and address any logistical or operational challenges faced by the personnel.

Surveillance Systems Reviewed in Border Areas

During the review, the effectiveness of surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, was also assessed. Significant emphasis was placed on strengthening coordination and synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the BSF to ensure seamless border management. The condition of border infrastructure, including roads, fencing, and communication networks, was also evaluated.

The IGP emphasized the importance of round-the-clock vigilance and intelligence-sharing. He reiterated the need for proactive measures to prevent infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border mischief. The officers at the posts were briefed on emerging security threats and the latest counter-infiltration strategies to strengthen border security.

IGP Tuti acknowledged the dedication of the personnel deployed in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions and assured them of full logistical support. He also instructed officers to enhance night patrolling, maintain a high level of alertness, and utilize advanced surveillance technology to fortify border security.

Protected Persons Advised to Follow Security Protocols

Following the high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have advised all protected persons, including politicians, to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to security protocols for their safety.

Reports indicate that security forces have been directed to maintain heightened vigilance and extraordinary surveillance to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to carry out attacks, especially on soft targets. Area domination, patrolling, and search operations have been intensified.

A news agency, quoting official sources, stated that all protected persons have been asked to submit their tour programs in advance to the security control room or the district senior superintendents of police to coordinate security arrangements with the concerned agencies.

Protected persons, particularly politicians, have been advised to travel in terrorism-infested areas only on days when road-opening parties are deployed. They have also been cautioned against visiting any area after sunset or altering prescribed routes.

Joint security drill conducted at AIIMS Kashmir

In a strategic initiative to enhance security preparedness, a joint mock drill was conducted by Police Awantipora, CRPF, and Army at AIIMS Awantipora in order to meet any exigency.

During this exercise, the participating forces rehearsed counter-insurgency drills, rescue operations, and evacuation protocols.

This joint mock drill was aimed at securing vital infrastructure and critical installations in the Police District of Awantipora.

The drill also incorporated cutting-edge equipment and tactical maneuvers to ensure a highly effective approach to handling emergencies.