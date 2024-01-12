Security Lapse At Tirumala As Two Devotees Found Using Drone

In a security lapse near Tirumala temple, two devotees were found using a drone to film the hill shrine in violation of the rules.

The devotees, said to be from Assam, were spotted flying a drone to capture visuals of the temple. Some other devotees passing by took pictures of the devotees while they were flying the drone on Ghat Road at 53rd bend.

Taking a serious note of this, the vigilance wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) detained the two devotees and questioning them.

The TTD officials were probing how the devotees managed to bring the drone with them without being detected at the security checkpoint at Alipiri.

The TTD manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala.

Last year, alleged drone visuals of the temple had made rounds on social media platforms. The TTD officials, however, ruled out the possibility of the drone camera being used. They believe that the video may have been shot using still photography.

They had said that the entire Tirumala is under the eagle eye of hi-fi vigilance and security and it is not possible to capture the video through a drone camera.

The TTD had ordered a probe. The temple body had also warned that a criminal case would be booked if anyone was found involved in using drones to shoot the video.

As per Agama Shastra rules, flying of aircrafts or drones over the hill shrine is prohibited.

