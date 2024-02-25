Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled an attempt of selective killing in south Kashmir's Kulgam district by timely busting a module of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). Four terrorists of the LeT outfit were arrested by the police along with arms and ammunition.

According to police, in case FIR No 14/2024 U/S 13, 18, 39 UA(P) Act registered at Police Station Qaimoh Kulgam, Kulgam Police along with 1RR and 18 BN CRPF arrested four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to police, the arrested terrorists have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit son of Abdul Gani Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit son of Farooq Ahmad Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull son of Gull Mohd Bhat, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar son of Ghulam Mohd Khar all the residents of Wanpora area of Kulgam district.

Arrested terrorists were looking for soft targets to execute target killings

Reports said that arrested terrorists were assigned the job by their mentors sitting across the border to execute selective killings in some parts of south Kashmir, especially in Kashmir Valley.

"Following intelligence inputs Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other forces timely conducted an operation and arrested four terrorists before they accomplish their nefarious design", reports said.

One pistol, two pistol magazines, 20 rounds of pistol, four UBGs, and 24 rounds of INSAS have been recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

According to police, further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case.

Terrorists killed two Punjabi youth on February 7

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have again started selective killings in Kashmir after a gap of three months. On February 7, terrorists shot at two youth from Punjab at the Shalla Kadal locality in the Habba Kadal area in the heart of Srinagar city.

Amritpal Singh, 30, a resident of Amritsar, died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Grenade recovered in Kishtwar

In Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an alarming discovery rattled locals as a rusted grenade was found abandoned along the roadside on Sunday, as confirmed by the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom reported that a vigilant resident of Zargar Mohalla noticed the explosive device and promptly alerted the authorities.

Taking swift action, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the scene, successfully securing and removing the HE-36 hand grenade from the area. SSP Qayoom noted the grenade's deteriorated condition, suggesting prolonged exposure at the site.

He speculated that during construction work undertaken approximately four to five months ago, debris containing the device might have been deposited, with recent rainfall possibly unearthing it.