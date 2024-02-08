The death toll in Wednesday's terror attack in the Habba Kadal area of the Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir has risen to two as an injured worker from Punjab succumbed to injuries at a hospital early Thursday morning.

Reports said that Rohit Masih, who was seriously injured in Wednesday's terror attack, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital Srinagar this morning.

He was shifted to the tertiary care institution late Wednesday night after his condition worsened at the SMHS Hospital.

Terrorists again start targetted killings

As reported earlier on Wednesday evening, terrorists shot at two youth from Punjab at the Shalla Kadal locality in the Habba Kadal area in the heart of Srinagar city. Amritpal Singh, 30, a resident of Amritsar, died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.

The terrorists had carried out three attacks on non-local workers in 2023, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to three others.

A circus worker from the Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30, 2023, in Anantnag district.

Brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by the ultras on October 31 2023 in Pulwama district.

Three labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Gagren area of the Shopian district on July 13.

Killings of non-locals widely condemned

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terror attack on two civilians in Srinagar today.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the civilian martyred in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, the Lt Governor said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the non-locals.

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family," the party said in a social media post.

"Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for," the post added.

Peoples Democratic Party also condemned the "dastardly attack".

Congress has strongly condemned targeted attack in Srinagar in which two persons lost their lives.

Expressing great shock over the innocent killings in Srinagar, media incharge and vice president of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma has termed the attack as cowardly and highly condemnable.

The party has expressed great concern over such incidents and asked the government to check such incidents at all costs by taking adequate measures and ensuring the safety and security of all.