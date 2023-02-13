To check the movement of terrorists active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces with the collaboration of intelligence agencies formulated a fresh strategy to identify sleeper cells in this mountainous region.

Sleeper cells and over-ground workers (OGWs) are providing shelter and other logistics to the terrorists active in this region which was earlier free from terrorism after the elimination of some of the dreaded self-styled commanders of terror-outfit.

A fresh strategy has been devised as the security agencies have failed to trace the terrorists involved in back-to-back two terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri.

Even after the passing of almost one and a half months of the Dangri terror attack, security forces are still conducting search operations to trace the terrorists but to no avail, because sleeper cells and OGWs providing every support to the perpetrators of Dangri.

Sources said that during the two-day visit of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh to the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, a fresh strategy was formulated to focus on sleeper cells and OGWs active in the Pir-Panchal region.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies have decided to focus on those who are giving shelter to terrorists", sources said and added that security forces will single out those who are giving shelter to terrorists active in this part of the Union Territory.

Police issued an advisory against facilitating the movement of terrorists

After declaring that perpetrators of the Dangri terror attacks are hiding in the upper reaches of the Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday issued an advisory and warned of stern action against those facilitating the terrorists in any way.

"There are a few people who are facilitating the movement and survival of these terrorists besides providing them information on the movement of police and security forces," police said.

It was declared that terrorists involved in the Dangri attack were hiding in the upper reaches of the Rajouri district and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information about them.

"The terrorists who engineered the attack in Dhangri village are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri. They can engineer a terror incident again," police said.

ADG asks forces to target OGW network of terrorists

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Sunday concluded his two-day visit to Rajouri and Poonch. Along with senior police officers he visited Kalakote, Budhal, Rajouri, and Surankot. ADGP Jammu Zone chaired joint security review meetings which were attended by senior officers of the Army and CRPF besides district police.

ADGP stressed the strengthening of both border and hinterland security grid and focus on counter-terrorist operations and targeting the OGW network of terrorists. He stressed on all the officers put in their best to target terrorists present in the Rajouri district. He also stressed effective and actionable intelligence collection.