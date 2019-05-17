Security has been beefed up at Indian Air Force stations in Jammu and Kashmir over a report by the intelligence agencies that terror outfits may be planning to carry out an attack. The intelligence reports have named the IAF stations at Awantipora and Srinagar.

As per the report, the terrorists will use an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and not a vehicle to conduct the attack. It is also being reported that the attack may be carried out on the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan, on day of the 'Battle of Badr', the first military victory of the Prophet Muhammad.

The intelligence agencies had warned the Jammu and Kashmir administration of another potential attack in April. The report had stated that terror outfit Jasih-e-Mohammed (JeM) is again planning to attack the security forces in Pulwama.

Following the Balakot airstrike conducted by the IAF to target JeM terror camps in Pakistan, multiple reports of possible attacks have been reported by the intelligence services.