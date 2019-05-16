Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was tortured for more than 40 hours by the Inter-Services Intelligence after he was captured by the Pakistan Army.

Abhinandan Varthaman, who had chased down Pakistani jets that were planning on attacking India's military installations, was captured after his fighter jet was gunned down on February 26. According to reports, the Wing Commander was handed over to ISI agents and moved to Rawalpindi.

"Wg Cdr Abhinanadan Varthaman was moved to Rawalpindi from Islamabad within four to five hours from the Pakistan Army mess in Islamabad. This was revealed by him during his debriefing," said Ministry of Defence sources told Indian Express.

Abhinandan was tortured both mentally and physically by the ISI. "He was put in a room with bright lights and blaring music. At every half-an-hour, a person walked in and thrashed him. Wg Cdr Abhinandan shared this information and much more during the debriefing," the sources said, adds the report.

Before he was shifted to Rawalpindi, Abhinandan was treated well by the Pakistani Army. The video that had surfaced on social media that showed him enjoying a cup of tea was taken from the Army officers' mess there.

Abhinandan also said that the video of him praising the Pakistani Army is fake. He said that it is not his voice and anyone can verify that by matching the voice in the clip. The Wing Commander was handed back to India after being held captive by the Pakistani forces for 56 hours.

After Abhinandan's return to India, he was treated by the Neuro and Opthalmology departments and had to go through a very long and exhaustive process of debriefing.