The unprecedented face-off at the Line of Control (LoC) and the border areas, after India destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, saw a barrage of missiles, drones and other munitions being fired from across the border on Thursday night, but India intercepted and shot all of them in the air. Not a single missile could land on Indian territory, failing to reach intended targets.

Days ago, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted and precision strikes on key terror hubs across the border, hitting and destroying them with clinical efficiency.

This sent a clear message to the world – India was not only securing its skies but also had the capability to breach enemy airspace with clinical precision.

The credit for India's overhauled air defence ecosystem goes to the Narendra Modi government, which has kept its thrust on revamping the security apparatus by phasing out the depleting war reserves and inducting a new, world-class arsenal.

The Russian S-400 systems and Rafale jets, largely, accounted for India's success in countering Pakistan's multi-pronged attack.

Interestingly, both of these became part of India's defence system under the NDA government and that, too, apparently at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rapid, coordinated response that the armed forces showcased was because of the air defence ecosystem — built painstakingly over the past 11 years under the Modi government.

The Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies came together seamlessly to create an aerial shield that thwarted all Pakistani attempts to hit military installations in India.

When India hit terror hubs under 'Operation Sindoor', the security forces destroyed a Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore, also damaging key radar infrastructure.

Here is how India fortified its air defence ecosystem.

The level of preparedness didn't materialise overnight. Since 2014, the government under PM Modi has systematically upgraded India's air defence architecture, made key Defence acquisitions and modernised its warfare.

Key acquisitions:

In 2024, Man Portable Counter Drone Systems (MPCDS) were installed by the Army to jam and disable hostile UAVs.

In 2018, a Rs 35,000 crore deal was struck for five S-400 Triumf squadrons. Three squadrons are now operational along the borders with China and Pakistan.

In 2017, India got Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM) as part of a $2.5 billion deal with Israel. They are now guarding frontline bases like Bhatinda.

The induction of indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems gave more ammo.

Indian Tech in Modern Warfare:

Loitering munitions (kamikaze or suicide drones) were ordered in 2021 and are now manufactured in India. These drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan's defences by complete surprise.

Additionally, Israeli-origin Harop drones — now locally built — were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore.

These platforms, combined with the strategic deployment of Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, demonstrated India's capability to project power with surgical precision.

Notably, 'Operation Sindoor' sent a clear message to the world that India is not just capable of defending its skies, it now controls them.

And, it is the result of the consistent and persistent approach of the government to build a resilient, multi-layered ecosystem.

(With inputs from IANS)