Amid coronavirus threat in India and an attempt to stop the infectious disease from spreading, Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava has imposed prohibitory orders in the national capital on Sunday till March 31.

The decision was taken after the Centre decided to only allow only essential services in 75 COVID-19 affected districts.

Imposing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 in Delhi, Shrivastava in the order stated: "Whereas, based on declaration by World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020 of the outbreak of COVID-19 as a global pandemic and notifications issued by the Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of fast and widespread community transmission of COVID-19."

In the order, six prohibitions have been highlighted. It stated that assembly of any kind of demonstration, procession, protests is prohibited.

"Any gathering social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports/seminar/conference is prohibited," it stated.

Shrivastava also pointed that organization of weekly markets, -- except of vegetable, fruits and essentials commodities -- concerts, and exhibitions are prohibited.

Guided group tours conducted by various private tour operators are also prohibited.

He also said that persons suspected of COVID -19 need to cooperate with the surveillance personnel.

"Any individual suspected/confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for prevention/treatment that home quarantine/institution quarantine/isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of surveillance personnel," it stated.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that any person contravening the order will be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code

He also directed his men and other municipal corporations to implement the order.