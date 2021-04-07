As coronavirus cases in Karnataka are surging crossing 6,000 cases in the highest single-day rise this year, Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday ordered fresh restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC, which are to be imposed in the city limits starting today.

All kinds of public gatherings in large numbers and other activities will be banned in the city to contain the virus spread.

The order stated that authorities in the city should prohibit the operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls etc. in apartment or residential complexes.

"Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said city police commissioner Kamal Pant in order, as per reports.

"Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection," said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS

The order has also directed shopping malls, markets, department stores, cinema theatres to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and ensure their customers or visitors follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike this year. The state reported 5,279 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its second-highest count this year.