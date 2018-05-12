Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district late Friday, May 11, after two groups were involved in violent clashes. The violence, which reportedly happened over a petty water issue, also resulted in several shops and vehicles being torched in the city.

The clash is believed to have started over an illegal water connection in a religious place. On Thursday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had clamped an illegal water connection in a place of worship in the city. This led to the group involved there to demand similar action be taken against another religious place of different faith. The argument between the two groups eventually led to the clash, The New Indian Express reported.

The clash led to two deaths and over 30 people being injured. It also resulted in over 100 shops being set ablaze prompting a curfew being imposed in the city.

On Friday night, many unidentified people were reportedly involved in stone pelting and arson. The police personnel took control of the situation with lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to maintain law and order.

Over 40 vehicles were torched in Shahgunj and Chelipura areas in Gandhinagar area. The violence also spread in areas like Motikaranja, Raja Bazar, Shahgunj, Chelipura, and Anguribagh, Indian Express reported.

The clash resulted in at least 10 police personnel being injured. Among the injured were assistant commissioner Gowardhan Kolekar and inspector Shripad Paropkari, NIE reported.

The police imposed section 144 in several parts of Aurangabad. The security forces also added that people should not post any messages inciting violence on any social media platforms.

"I would like to appeal to the people of Aurangabad to remain peaceful and not taken law unto themselves," Aurangabad acting police commissioner Milind Bharambe was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar commented on the issue and said that "the situation is still tense but under control," NIE reported.

