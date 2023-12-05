Social media reactions

Abhishek was speaking at an event, looking sharp in his business suit with a new haircut. However, netizens were quick to notice how he wasn't wearing his wedding ring. "Have you taken a divorce from wife?" asked a user. "You and Aishwarya are best jodi, please don't separate," another user commented. "Where's the wedding ring," asked one social media user.

"Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it. Now, I beleive rumours," a reddit user wrote. "No idea how true this is but I always thought that a divorce is impossible in a bachchan khandan. Did not expect this," one more reddit user opined. "They are probably separated but will not divorce. Look at shweta she is still a nanda on paper but not with her husband anymore," read one more of the comments on Reddit.

The things that happened in the past

It has been almost a year since the whole Bachchan family shared a picture or a video with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Another thing that raised everyone's eyebrows was at the Paris Fashion Week. Both, Aishwarya and Navya Naveli walked the ramp at the PFW. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had also gone to cheer up their baby girl.

Shweta wrote a long note for Navya and her walk but nothing regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not a single picture of all of them from the event together further fueled speculations. Aishwarya Rai too cropped Navya and Agastya from her birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek being spotted with the wedding ring has added fuel to the wildfire. Now what is the truth, remains to be seen.