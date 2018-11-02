Stargate Project was a secret operation carried out by the CIA and the US Department of Defense to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic intelligence applications. The project which was conducted from 1978 to 1995 involved people who have psychic abilities including remote viewing and telekinesis.

Recently 12 million previously classified pages of the Stargate Project were leaked on the internet, and it suggests that the first humans on earth might be the descendants of an advanced alien civilization that lived on Mars millions of years ago.

As per a report published in the Express.co.uk, people who possess the capability to remote viewing could view other parts of the world and even the minute nooks of the Universe using their inner eye. During the Stargate Project, one of the participants revealed that an advanced alien civilization had lived on the red planet during the ancient times.

The participant also talked about tall pyramids on the Martian surface and a group of humanoid aliens fighting hard to combat the environmental collapse of the planet. The man who had psychic abilities also pointed out the coordinates where Martian cities were located. However, the timeframe revealed by the participant was millions of years before homo sapiens started ruling the earth.

This is not the first time speculations over ancient life forms on Mars are surfacing online. In 1978, the Viking lander took a picture of the Martian surface and soon conspiracy theorists spotted a structure similar to a man's face on the image.

After analyzing the picture, many alien buffs argued that the structure spotted could be actually an extraterrestrial monument. However, experts dismissed the alien angle, and they made it clear that these structures are actually weird rock formations.

As per experts, it is pareidolia, the ability of the human brain to form a recognizable image or patterns on unknown objects which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

A few years ago, a Russian boy named Boriska Kipriyanovich had claimed that he had his previous birth on Mars. Boriska who is 21 years now also argued that a nuclear disaster had devastated the planet during the ancient times.