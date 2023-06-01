Within hours after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, the Border Security Force (BSF) on early Thursday morning shot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder on the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking advantage of the incessant rains in the area, the intruder was trying to sneak into this side of the border but his attempt was foiled by timely action of BSF personnel.

Officials said that the infiltration attempt was foiled near the Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BoP) in the Samba sector around 2:50 am.

"In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan's side, in the Samba area," a Border Security Force Jamm-based spokesperson said.

The troops challenged him but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in the Samba sector as the intruder's body is lying in the forward area.

Night curfew already imposed in border areas of Samba

After recent terror incidents in Jammu province, authorities of Samba district have already imposed a night curfew on one kilometer-long stretch along the International Border.

The step was taken in January this year in view of the threat of cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones.

The order issued by the District Magistrate banned the movement of civilians from 9 pm to 6 am in the area up to one kilometer from the International Border in the Samba district.

Second infiltration attempt foiled in the last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, two infiltration bids have been foiled by the forces along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu division.

On Wednesday, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Terrorists, who were also in possession of a 10 kg powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were arrested after an exchange of fire near the LoC fence when they were attempting to sneak into this side. An Army personnel and one of the terrorists were injured in the exchange of firing.

Three local terrorists namely Mohammad Farooq (26), Mohammad Riaz (23), and Mohammad Zubair (22), are all residents of the Karmara area of Poonch district.

One AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg IED which was planted inside a pressure cooker, and 20 packets of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore were recovered from the possession of arrested terrorists.