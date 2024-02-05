Valentine's Day is around the corner, and the internet is flooded with gifts and ways to make your loved ones and your day beautiful. Videos and a couple of reels have taken over the internet. Amid Valentine's Day and couplings, the internet has exploded with memes of singles who are still looking for a partner and don't want to celebrate this day. A section of netizens has also jokingly requested lockdown so that they don't spot couples romancing that day.

With Valentine's Day week beginning on February 7, social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila and Punjab's heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill took to their Instagram accounts. They shared a reel where they are seen looking for their Valentine's Day partner.

Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila's hilarious ode to Singles this Valentine's week

The girls are swaying and singing as they are helplessly singles. They try to find a match and are disappointed as no one is around them.

The clip ends with both going back to bed in an angry mood as they don't find anyone.

The clip has "Mere Khwabon Mein" sung by the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayengay' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The video has the title: "Singles during Valentine's week" written on it.

For the caption, they wrote: "Sab theek ho jayega behen."

Fans flocked to their comments section and reacted to their hilarious take on Valentine's Day.

A user mentioned, "Shehnaaz is searching for a boy in the dustbin.."

Another mentioned, "Shehnaaz is dating Guru Randhawa.."

The third user said, "Isn't she dating..Guru.."

The fourth user mentioned, " Shehnaaz isn't single.."

Shehnaaz is secretly dating Guru Randhawa

For the unversed, rumour mills suggest songwriter Guru Randhawa and actress Shehnaaz Gill are dating each other. Despite the ongoing rumours, the duo has not publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Recently, Guru on a podcast with Beerbiceps said that he was in a relationship for a year and a half. However, he didn't name anyone, netizens speculated that it was Shehnaaz.

Take a look:

Kusha broke up with Zorawar

Last year, in June, Kush Kapila announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, via an Instagram post. The digital content creators released a joint statement, adding their intention to co-parent their beloved dog, Maya.

For the unversed, Valentine's Week commences with Rose Day on February 7. Following it is Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and then on February 14 is Valentine's Day.

Shehnaaz and Kusha were recently seen sharing screen space in the film 'Thank You For Coming', which focuses on the topic self self-pleasure. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi."