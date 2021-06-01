Entrepreneur and CEO of McCarthy Hospitality Group, Sean McCarthy, is an example of how important networking is in this new age of self-owned businesses.

He says being driven, social, and interactive within your industry can help you attain more success. The idea of networking is his first port of call when he wants to expand his business ideas and find new ones.

He started off managing talent and being involved with the hospitality industry. While doing so, he networked at events and for his work, which allowed him to grow his client base and get where he is today.

The McCarthy Hospitality Group not only works with the hospitality industry. They also work with social media talent, manage social media accounts, and offer technology consulting. The reason for the broad range of services is due to Sean always coming up with new ideas and ways to expand his business.

For him, the key to his new ideas becoming a success is by attending events, socialising with like-minded people, and networking among the industry. While he loves to share his ideas, he admits that networking allows you to find new ideas and inspiration from others. You might meet someone with a like-minded plan and that means you can go into the new venture together.

He says his drive for his business and belief in networking has allowed him to create a successful business. So successful that he has found a happy balance between life and business. He has an optimal work-life balance that allows him to work hard and play harder, which is any business owner's dream.