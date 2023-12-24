Bollywood BFF's Disha Patani and Mouni Roy never fail to add glamour to Instagram. The actors are often seen sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures from their weekend getaways. As it is Christmas Eve, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani jetted off to Phuket, Thailand, to celebrate year-end festivities together.

Dive deep into the world of Disha and Mouni Roy's beach getaway

Disha and Mouni were a sight to behold as they dropped pictures on their social media.

Their holiday diary gives a sneak peek at the places they explored. In a recent video uploaded by Disha on her Instagram stories, the BFF's dished out major fashion goals. Mouni opted for a rust and white crochet co-ord set to ace breezy fashion at its best. She paired her top with a matching bottom.

Mouni Roy shared a new bunch of pictures on Thursday. Mouni and Disha were twinning in shades of white. In another picture, Mouni takes a selfie with Disha standing at the back. Mouni captioned, "Of sonnets and sunsets..." Disha Patani commented on the post and wrote, "I love you."

Take a look:

Disha can be seen posing for the camera in one picture. Shunning many words, Disha captioned the Instagram carousel, "Thailand"

Take a look:

The new BFFs of Tinsel Town are often spotted together. A few months ago, Mouni shared several pictures with Disha from The Entertainers Tour and admitted that she missed the Radhe actress. Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Disha replied to the post and wrote, "Love you my mon."

Take a look:

In another set of Instagram carousels, Disha and Mouni drop stunned pictures from their bathroom and bedroom selfies.

Disha couldn't help completing her friend Mouni. She even wrote, "I love You'" in the comment section.

Take a look:

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became friends during Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers North America tour earlier this year and continued to remain thick friends.

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Yodha, where she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. That apart, she will be seen in the web series Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.

Mouni Roy is all set to dazzle the silver screen with her upcoming projects. The actress will be seen in the highly anticipated crime mystery film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. Additionally, she will also be showcasing her versatility in Devang Bhavsar's comedy thriller, Blackout, where she'll be joined by Sunil Grover and actor Vikrant Massey.