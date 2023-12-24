The annual Mumbai Police event titled Umang was held on December 23. Who's who from the film fraternity attended the event by putting their best fashion foot forward, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Himesh Reshammiya, Arbaaz Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, and Dr Shriram Nene, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, and Vaani Kapur attended the event.

Who wore what

Deepika Padukone wore a traditional blue saree with a high-neck blouse. She even greeted the paparazzi and posed for them on the red carpet. Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he attended the event in black formals. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who were last seen together in 'Animal', posed for happy pictures at the event. Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a blue blazer and grey pants. Shah Rukh Khan who did not stop for a picture wore a black blazer and white shirt and paired it up with black pants. He even performed at the event on his chartbusters of 2023. Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a shimmery saree with a heavily embroidered blouse. Shehnaaz Gill oozed and wore a shimmery black outfit. She greeted the paparazzi and posed for them on the red carpet

Did Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill avoid each other?

Inside videos and pictures of the event have surfaced online. Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill were seated beside each other. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted that Deepika and Shehnaaz's behaviour was cold, and they avoided each other.

Deepika and Shehnaaz were looking away and only posed for shutterbugs when they panned the camera.

A picture shows Boney Kapoor greeting Deepika and Shehnaaz and both of them greeted the director with namaste. But no video so far shows Deepika and Shehnaaz greeting each other.

Take a look at the comment

A user mentioned, " They are avoiding each other...(sic)"

Another mentioned, "Deepika Padukone sitting beside Shehnaaz Gill, why did she have to? (sic)"

"What has Shehnaaz Gill achieved in life apart from flops that she is beside Deepika Padukone?", a third user chimed in.

The fourth user commented, "When Shehnaaz Gill was a BB participant and Deepika came for her promotions (sic)"

Damn this girl set the stage ablaze. She's wearing so much confidence, and she trusts herself to outperform herself. She's not in competition with anyone. Passion is what drives her. That stage is in ashes. She left it burning ? #ShehnaazGill ❤️



You go girl #Umang2023 pic.twitter.com/UjFmZ4yF6B — RushiℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) December 23, 2023

Salman Khan and SRK dance at the event

Salman Khan's "Hudd Hudd Dabangg" performance was widely shared on social media. Shah Rukh danced to the song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" from his film Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan also danced to Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan track.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a stunning, daring entry at the show on top of a police car. Tiger and Akshay Kumar dance atop the moving van. They were surrounded by a sea of fans, including officers from the Mumbai police team. The actors greeted everyone and even shook hands.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill gave a killer dance performance on Animal movie's popular song Arjan Vailly. She wore a gorgeous black blingy outfit for her stage look.