Umang 2023, an initiative to celebrate Mumbai Police, was a star-studded affair. The annual Mumbai Police event titled Umang was held on December 23. The starry night was attended by some of the biggest names in the film fraternity. B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Tamannah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill, Pala among others, amplified the glam quotient.

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal touch Usha Uthup's feet as a symbol of respect

Several videos and pictures show Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal touching the feet of veteran singer Usha Uthup.

In one of the clips, Salman was seen touching the feet of Usha Uthup as a symbol of deep respect and admiration. Usha was moved by Salman's gesture. He then held her hands and embraced her lovingly.

Another clip shows Salman Khan exiting the venue, and before he stepped inside the car, the actor hugged the veteran singer and inquired about her health. As he bid her adieu, he also hugged actress Tamannah Bhatia.

Vicky Kaushal also touched the feet of Usha Uthup on his way to the event. Fans were in awe seeing Salman and Vicky touch the feet of Usha Uthup.

Katrina Kaif skipped the event.

For the night, Salman looked dapper as he wore a dark blue suit over a dark blue shirt. He was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs. Vicky Kaushal wore a white shirt, grey pants, and blue blazer.

Salman Khan also performed at Umang 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance like a boss with his entourage. He wore a black suit. He even performed at the event on his chartbuster for 2023.

Ranveer Singh was suited up in all-black attire, looking dapper as ever.

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen hugging each other on the red carpet. The duo, who are basking in the success of Animal, reunited at the event and even posed for the cameras.

They also posed with a heart sign and gestured with a finger on the lips.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster successes of Pathaan and Jawan.Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released on December 21. On Day 2, which was Salaar's release day, Dunki collected ₹ 20.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. The total domestic box office collection stands at ₹ 49.7 crore. As for the global box office figures, the film has minted ₹ 58 crore. Along with a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, Red Chillies Entertainment, on Instagram, said, "Badi door se aaye the... ab lag raha hai badi door tak jayenge, aapke pyaar ke saath."

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur clashed with Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has maintained a steady pace. despite Animal roaring at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 81.2 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews, but Kaushal's performance was lauded by all.