Bollywood's veteran actor Soni Razdan never minces her word and is often unabashed about her statements. The actor earlier last week spoke about nepotism and also drew comparisons about star kids getting a fair chance. She compared nepotism with that of dentist's kids being a dentist which didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed her for the bizarre comparison.

Soni Razdan on nepotism and defending star kids

Days after Soni Razdan indulged in social media debate over nepotism and defending star kids. Soni Razdan once again landed herself into trouble when she stated that she had made her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt travel in economy class to make them realise the importance of money. She was brutally trolled on social media for calling herself middle class.

While talking to Rashmi Uchil about her book Raising Stars, Razdan opened up about the time she was travelling to Dubai with her daughters. During the conversation, she revealed that they weren't able to afford three people travelling in business class, so she made her daughters fly in economy. She expressed that Alia and Shaheen were extremely angry with her.

Soni Razdan recalled that during one of her Dubai trips with daughters, Alia and Shaheen. She said, "I told my children, "Once, we were travelling to Dubai and could not afford three business-class tickets. I told my children, I will travel first class, and you guys travel economy. They made a face. When I went to check on them, I saw the lady in the seat right in front of them had reclined her seat, and these children had hardly any space in front of them. I told my children, why don't you ask her to straighten her seat? Are you guys okay? They were miffed and retorted, why are you asking us how we are doing? We will not tell her anything. The lady in front of them was a senior citizen and they felt bad telling her to straighten her seat. It wasn't a big deal at all."

She added, "My logic was you have not earned enough to travel in business class as yet. Once you earn enough to afford the business class fare, please travel in business class. Simple as that.."

Soni Razdan also talked about how she only had a Maruti Zen car and used to live in a 2-bedroom apartment, "We never had plenty, but we managed fine. My two children had a normal, regular middle-class upbringing. There was never any excess money. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment until 2004. Money started coming in only after Mahesh turned producer and even then, he had two households to look after. I'm glad my children had a typical middle-class upbringing as that was the way I was brought up too. My husband had a car and a driver to take him to work. I had a Zen. I'd drive the children to school and pick them up too."

Netizens slammed her for tone-deaf statement

One of them took to the comments section and wrote, 'Why rich people sound so... It's like they have zero idea what the outside world is like.'

Another one wrote, "She should've also joined them in economy class. Money saved."

The third user said, "If this is middle class, then people travelling in general coach of trains are underground class."