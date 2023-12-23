With each passing day relationships inside Bigg Boss 17 are getting volatile. With two real-life couples locked inside the house. Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande -Vicky Jain the atmosphere inside the house is getting intense. Friends turning foes, from verbal argument the housemates started getting into physical altercations. Vicky Jain and Abhishek are often seen locking horns inside the house.

To top it all, Munawar's girlfriend Ayesha Khan who is a well-known social media influencer has entered the house as Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card contestant.

'I have used Munawar for limelight; I want to remove him from Bigg boss': Ayesha's shocking revelation to Neil Bhatt

After entering the house, she confronted Munawar and also said that he had two-timed her. He took all the allegations on him and also apologised to her.

The equation changed after the confrontation and now Munawar is drawn towards her. He took care of her and she also took care of him by giving him a new haircut and all.

Seeing all this, Aishwarya told Neil that Munawar and Ayesha's care towards each other looks fake. Munawar and Ayesha are trolled brutally for creating fake love angles and fights.

However, in one of the conversations, Ayesha told Neil Bhatt that she was using Munawar and would later throw him out of the show.

She was heard saying "I am using Munawar for fame and name and I have plans of removing him from the show."

And now in the Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan slams Munawar

And like every week, Salman Khan will review and share how contestants fared inside the house.

Salman Khan schools Munawar for making Mannara appear needy and desperate on national television. The promo kicks off with Salman addressing Munawar and reiterating his statement, "Mannara ajeeb vibe deti hai. [Mannara gives off a weird vibe.]" Salman then questions Munawar, asking, "Yeh saari cheeze uske muh pe kyu nahi boli gayi? [Why weren't all these things said directly to her?]"

Even before Munawar Faruqui responds, Salman Khan intervenes, saying, "Ruko ruko Munawar, akele-akele chalne do mujhe aaj. Aapki vajah se Mannara national television par bahut hi needy and desperate lag rahi hain, for attention. [Wait, Munawar, let me handle this alone today. Because of you, Mannara appears very needy and desperate for attention on national television.]"

He also schools Munawar for several other things.

Salman calls Munawar and Ayesha to the confession archive room and tells them that at one point Ayesha made these allegations about him for which he accepted and apologised and within one day the next day she is seen flirting with him. What kind of relationship is this?

He tells them to stop this fake narrative and to get real and play the game or else this game plan can go against them.

Apart from Ayesha comforting Munawar, Munawar's former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi broke down on Instagram Live and said, he had been cheating on her. She said, "I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don't want to talk about.."

Besides its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.