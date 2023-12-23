With each passing day, tempers inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are soaring high with inmates picking up fights over trivial issues. However, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are always seen arguing over several issues.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky again had a tiff wherein Ankita said that she wanted a divorce. It so happened when Vicky was talking to Ayesha about married life and how men suffer. This irked Ankita to the extent that she slammed Vicky and asked him if he was unhappy and, she would leave him.

Days after the massive argument. Vicky and Abhishek once again got into a major altercation. The verbal spat left Vicky aggressive and Ankita came in between and tried to patch up.

Didi Vicky slap Ankita?

Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on Ankita and she appeared to be in shock for a moment.

It began with the contestants of Dimag room getting into a tiff. Arun Mahashetty asked Vicky Jain to play his own game and not manipulate others. The businessman and Abhishek were arguing and Arun also kept poking. Later, Vicky's wife Ankita also joined the argument, and they began to fight. Vicky, who was irritated by the conversation, got aggressive.

During arguments, Vicky Bhaiya aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television ???pic.twitter.com/9s7roCZy8A — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

During his aggression, he got up from his bed keeping his blanket aside. A clip showed Vicky's gesture looked like he tried to slap Ankita.

Sharing the video on X, a Bigg Boss fan page said, "During the argument, Vicky aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and it looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television (screaming face emojis)." In response, an X user said, "Yaar Ankita ka natural reaction bahut zyada sad tha (Anika's natural reaction was too sad)." Another wrote, "Ankita's reaction makes it clear this has happened before too... feeling bad for her." A person also tweeted, "Only winner material in the show is Ankita Lokhande."

Arun and Abhishek both noticed the same and accused him of doing that. They started to target Vicky over the same, but Vicky told Anurag that he was not trying to hit her. Ankita was shocked seeing Vicky's gesture.

Abhishek and Arun Mashettey also reacted in shock at Vicky's action towards Ankita

While accusing Vicky of trying to raise his hand on Ankita, Abhishek said, "What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Apni biwi ko marta hai Vicky Jain. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko maara. Arun Bhai sabko please batana ye (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody please see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande. Arun brother, please tell this to everyone)."

Reacting to the same, Vicky said, "I was furiously keeping my blanket aside, stop making such big claims. It's not a joke."

Ankita defended her husband and slammed Abhishek. She said that she would clear this point on 'Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan.

