Bollywood producer Anand Pandit celebrated his 60th birthday in Mumbai on Thursday night. Who's who from the entertainment industry attended the bash putting their best fashion foot forward.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Nigam, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Urvashi Rautela among others graced their presence.

Who wore what

Kajol wore a sequined sky-blue saree with a stylish slit and a pallu trailing behind. Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance after the release of his film Dunki. The actor looked dapper in a black suit.

Hrithik Roshan arrived with his father Rakesh Roshan. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his new film Fighter, opted for a black suit and a matching hat.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their first public appearance after their reception. Lin wore yellow attire. Randeep wore a causal outfit, a jacket, white shirt and paired it with jeans.

Newly minted parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked breathtakingly beautiful. Disha looked lovely in a short red dress with Rahul complementing her in a black suit.

Ameesha Patel wore a shirt beige skirt top. She paired it with matching golden heels and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Karan Singh Grover, Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha and one of his twin sons also attended the bash.

Apart from that Kartik Aaryan also attended the bash, he twinned with Anand.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff greeted each other at the party. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan hugged Salman Khan. The video went viral in no time.

Others who made a rare appearance at the bash are:

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti, Aruna Irani, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ronit Roy with family, and Tanishaa Mukerji. Suniel Shetty, Sunil Grover. Sunny Leone arrived at the party with their husband Daniel Weber and posed in style in a backless black gown. Mallika Sherawat.

Inside videos

Several inside videos from the grand birthday bash have surfaced online wherein Shah Rukh Khan is praising the producer. He said, 'I remember face-timing Anand sahab jab 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' ka gang cycling kar raha tha, I was actually quite amazed that you do this in spain'.

SRK then asked singer Sonu Nigam whether he knows about it, to which he replied saying, 'Maine inse kaha ki mujhe agli baar bata dena main bhi chalna chahunga.." ( Let me know next time, I will come along).

Dunki screening alongside Anand Pandit's birthday bash held on Thursday

On the day of Anand Pandit's birthday, a special screening of Dunki was held in Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khans's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

About Dunki

After the success of Pathaan and Jawan, SRK's third film Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani was released on Thursday.

Dunki stars Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.