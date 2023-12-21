After the stupendous success of Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's third film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani is out in cinemas. SRK's Pathaan and Jawan, both of which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore globally. Dunki, which marks the return of Hirani after five years, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Dia Mirza in key roles.

SRKians dance in theatres and celebrate Dunki Day

Shah Rukh Khan's fans flocked to theatres to watch Dunki's first-day, first-show with great zeal, dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media. In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, his fans were seen rejoicing in the theatres.

A big cutout of SRK also spotted at the venue

Fans were singing and dancing to the Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaye. They also swayed to the beats of the song amid a shower of paper confetti and camera flashes illuminating the theatre.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai to celebrate the release of 'Dunki'. pic.twitter.com/NKpfsbgGgA — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Dunki fever takes over Mumbai

A fan was dressed as SRK's Dunki character, Hardy. SRK responded to the fan in the wittest way.

He wrote, "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it." ( Go and watch the film, you will

Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. #Dunki https://t.co/axzMP8NZQN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

The makers had hosted a star-studded screening at the YRF studios in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, gauri Khan. Hrithik Roshan, and Taapsee Pannu, among others, attended the screening.

Shah rukh Khan shared, "Laltu ho ya London, Dunki dekhne jana kar lo done.. So go and watch Hardy and his year, With your family, friends and pyaar! Book your tickets! #Dunki in cinemas now!"

Fans review Dunki

A user mentioned, "#DunkiReview by a Shah Rukh Khan fan cum reviewer! #Dunki is Raju Hirani's Weakest film, It's a bore-fest of epic proportions, Shah Rukh's acting and accent is cartoonish, You will be scrolling your mobiles in the 2nd Half!"

YouTuber Anmol Jamwal posted, "#Dunki tells an important tale but it's far from being #RajkumarHirani's best! The ensemble cast shines & the film highlights the plight of immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow. The screenplay let's the film down. Bordering on silly on many occasions. It's good. Not great!"

Sunil Pal, who watched the first show of Dunki, told ANI, "This Guruvar, or Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan's latest will dwarf all other films. Rajkumar Hirani (the director of Dunki) is a magician and SRK is a baazigar. It will mark a hat-trick of hits for him after Pathaan' and 'Jawan. Dunki will go on to be a mega blockbuster."

Dunki box office

According to early estimates by trade website Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is expected to earn around Rs 30 crore on Day 1 in India.

Sunil Grover on brother Anil Grover's debut

Sunil Grover took to Instagram and wrote, "Dunki day today. Every SRK sir's movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can't get bigger. And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!! It can't be more special. With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya! @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki."

SRK was seen promoting Dunki in Dubai.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.