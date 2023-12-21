And the wait is over, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was finally released worldwide on Thursday, December 21. The Dunki mania has taken over social media and fans have flocked to the theatres to watch the film despite the first show starting at 5:55am. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

The maverick filmmaker completed 20 years as a filmmaker on December 19. He started his career with his first film, Munna Bhai MBBS, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, which was released on this very day in 2003. All his films have been huge hits. It's also interesting to know that his sixth directorial venture, Dunki, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is getting rave responses from moviegoers.

About the film

Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores—the changing journey that they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Shah Rukh Khan, as Hardy, has a dream, and to fulfil that, he goes heaps and bounds. While Taapsee Pannu stars opposite him as Manu. You might not get to see the romance of SRK like he used to in previous films, but he does charm the audience with his wit. It was Vicky Kaushal who stole the show.

INTERVAL.



The 1st Half is beyond too good. Easily a 5/5. Probably Vicky Kaushal's career-best performance at par with Masaan. It is a roller-coaster ride of emotions for sure, ending with a perfect build-up for the 2nd half.#DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/eBFvEe5Mfa — yash. (@YashSRK17) December 21, 2023

Moviegoers who flocked to the theatres to watch the film lauded Shah Rukh Khan for delivering an outstanding patriotic film. Fans also love Vicky and Taapsee's performances.

A section of fans loved the film, while others said the emotions in the film looked forced. The lacklustre storyline and predictable screeplay became lousy at one point.

Sharing the review of the first half, the viewer wrote, "1st half done. #Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time. #Vickykaushal will be remembered and yes 'Hardy namuna nahin hain' – he is King Khan. Missing home #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow.

I am huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, I had high expectations from this movie but the movie turned out to be rubbish, I came back very disappointed. #DunkiReview

SRKs DISASTER DONKEYpic.twitter.com/B1ptupWudP — DeviL PaSha ? (@iBeingAli_Pasha) December 21, 2023

He then shared a video in which he thanked Rajkumar Hirani for bringing back vintage Shah Rukh Khan vibes on the big screen and urged everyone to watch the film. "#Dunki will remain forever as emotion Missing home – Patriotism in style," he added.

#DunkiReview : One of the Best work of SRK and Hirani ❣️?pic.twitter.com/yHlLbsIIUP — Aman (@amanaggar02) December 21, 2023

Another review read, "#Dunki is definitely #RajkumarHirani's weakest film till date! The humour is unfunny and the script and execution are dull! #Taapsee and #ShahRukhKhan literally have 0 chemistry which was important for a film like this! #VickyKaushal was the only saving grace #DunkiReview."

A user mentioned, "The 1st Half is beyond too good. Easily a 5/5. Probably Vicky Kaushal's career-best performance at par with Masaan. It is a roller-coaster ride of emotions for sure, ending with a perfect build-up for the 2nd half."

ANI compiled reviews from audiences outside Gaiety Galaxy. A movie-goer mentioned, "I am disappointed, I had a lot of expectations from Raju Hirani but I guess he could not evolve with time, the jokes and writing were old. I am a Shah Rukh fan but I am very disappointed..."

A video of comedian Sunil Pal reviewing Dunki was shared online by ANI. He said, "It will be hat trick (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki)..."

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to share his message for fans on release day. Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Comedian Sunil Pal's #DunkiReview



HE'S EMOTIONAL AFTER SEEING MOVIE ? pic.twitter.com/ZH97BatNKQ — SRKɪᴀɴ ғᴏʀ ʟɪғᴇ (@srk_fanzzzz) December 21, 2023

Fans celebrate the release of Dunki

Fans brought party poppers and confetti bombs to the first-day show of Dunki at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall. Many even broke into a dance as they cheered for the film.

Dunki in Dubai

This was SRK's eighth film trailer that was showcased at the Burj Khalifa. The superstar was also seen dancing to the beats of 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'O Maahi.'

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

If this wasn't enough, SRK was left in awe after seeing a spectacular drone show at Burj Khalifa. The drone show lit up the sky and created an enthralling experience for the viewers. The drone show also had the actor's iconic open-arm pose. In one of the viral videos, King Khan was even seen imitating the pose during the drone show.