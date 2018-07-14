Rajkumar Hirani's directorial biographical movie Sanju, which chronicles the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt's life on the big screen, has become the biggest blockbuster of 2018 so far.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the 58-year-old actor's life is his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai terror attack. Just to brush up your memory, the infamous story of Sanjay Dutt was first broken by journalist Baljeet Parmar.

It is being said that Parmar heard a rumour that the son of an MP was involved in the arms case but later after digging into it, he found out that it was in fact, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The actor was then arrested five days after the news was broken when he returned to Mumbai from Mauritius.

In the movie, there is a scene where Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is being arrested by the Mumbai Police in the Arms Act case as soon as he deboards the aircraft.

While many people came up with an opinion that the biopic was nothing but a PR exercise to clean up Sanjay Dutt's image, Parmar was flooded with hundreds of messages and requests to react on the film.

But the journalist chose to stay away from the biopic and took a strong stand not to watch it at all.

In a long Facebook post, Parmar explained the reason behind his resentment towards the movie Sanju and said that it is a waste of time to discuss merits or demerits of such films or the inspiration, Sanjay Dutt.

He also made a strong statement that the so-called biopics are tailored to suit the man or the woman they are based on, and Hirani and his ilk are simply out to make a quick buck. He further said that these biopics are not to inspire the viewers but here to create a smokescreen to blur their minds.

Read the full text here: