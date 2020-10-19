While many states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, have decided not to reopen schools, others like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have announced the reopening of schools. However, the education department of the states that have reopened the schools have been given guidelines that are to be followed strictly.

Adequate arrangements have been made by the school principals for ensuring the smooth running of schools. Cleaning, disinfection and maintaining social distance are being given utmost importance.

State-wise school guidelines

Delhi government has decided that till October 31, the status quo will be maintained and then it will be decided how things will go further.

Punjab government ordered to open schools for classes 9 to 12. Only 20 students are allowed per section as of now.

In Uttar Pradesh, orders are to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 outside containment zones from October 19.

In Karnataka, the government is in no hurry to open the schools and stated that only after evaluating all aspects, a decision will be taken.

In Maharashtra, the government has said that post-Diwali the situation will be assessed and a decision will be taken.

Even in Gujarat, it will be decided after Diwali whether or not the schools will open or remain closed.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will not open till November 2.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken only after mid-November.

Other guidelines to be followed

The states and UTs have been given the flexibility to decide whether schools should be reopened or not and if yes then it should be done in a graded manner. Online learning remains the preferred mode of teaching and should be encouraged by educational institutions.

Students who wish to continue doing online classes should be allowed to do so and parents' consent is mandatory for attending school for students. Attendance is not compulsory and cannot be forced.

As of now, schools are taking all precautions when it comes to following the norms of social distancing and sanitization. The timing of schools and colleges will be decided by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Ministry of Education in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

However, parents are not agreeing with the idea of opening up schools. Many of them stated that the vaccine hasn't come yet and it is not safe to send children to school.