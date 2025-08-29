While schools in the Kashmir Valley are set to reopen on Friday after a two-day break due to flood threats, authorities have decided to extend the closure of all schools—both government and private—in the flood-affected Jammu division until the end of this month.

The decision regarding reopening in the Jammu division will be taken only after the authorities review the ground situation on Sunday evening.

On Thursday, the Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) issued an order stating that all government and private schools across the division will remain closed up to August 30, 2025.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall & unsafe conditions, all Govt & Pvt Schools across Jammu Division will remain closed till 30th August 2025.



Parents & students are advised to stay updated through official channels.

The DSEJ said that continuous heavy rainfall across several parts of the Jammu division has led to widespread disruptions, severely affecting daily life and the safe functioning of educational institutions. Reports received from various districts highlighted severe waterlogging and accumulation of mud in school premises, making them unfit for physical classes.

The order also noted flooding in low-lying areas, restricting access to schools, and pointed to "heightened risks of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in hilly and mountainous regions, posing serious threats to the safety of students and staff."

Additionally, the DSEJ reported damage to road infrastructure, including blocked and eroded roads, which has made travel unsafe.

"Numerous representations and requests have also been received from civil society members, parents, and stakeholders across different districts, urging the administration to continue the closure of schools in the interest of student safety and security," the order stated.

In light of these circumstances, and keeping the safety of students, teachers, and school staff as the top priority, the DSEJ ordered that all schools in the Jammu division remain closed till August 30, 2025.

Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have been advised to assess the feasibility of conducting online classes, particularly for students of Classes 9 to 12, wherever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

The order further directed all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and HOIs to ensure strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safe reopening of schools before resuming physical classes. Parents and students were asked to stay updated through official school communication channels.

"All school authorities must ensure thorough cleaning, sanitation, and safety inspections of school buildings and premises prior to reopening," the order reads, adding that CEOs and HOIs must consult the local administration before reopening. "The situation is being continuously monitored, and further directions will be issued as per evolving weather and ground conditions. This order shall come into effect immediately and remain valid till August 30, 2025."

Divisional Commissioner Reviews Restoration Work

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, reviewed the restoration of essential services, including power, water supply, mobile connectivity, and traffic movement, disrupted by the incessant rains.

He also took stock of damages to infrastructure and essential services across districts, directing Deputy Commissioners to facilitate and support ground staff working to restore services, especially in remote and hilly areas.

Directions were also issued for the immediate distribution of adequate relief material in all affected areas. The Divisional Commissioner further reviewed the availability of ration supplies and essential commodities and directed district administrations to conduct damage assessments of property, livestock, crops, and land in their respective areas.